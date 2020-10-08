State’s coronavirus death toll passes 15,000 residents with rise of 164

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 70 additional deaths for 42,515 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as a record 14,162 cases, one day after a record 14,542 cases. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 31 deaths and 3,678 cases, the most since 3,787 on April 16. No. 8 Spain reported 76 deaths and 6,645 cases. No. 9 France is 117 behind Spain, announcing 80 deaths, as well as a record 18,746 cases, shattering the mark of 116,972 four days ago.