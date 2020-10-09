Biden-backed Pence fly swatters sell out

The most popular fly since Jeff Goldblum transformed into Brundlefly is a hot commodity on the online market.
So popular, in fact, that novelty items and gags surrounding the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate are becoming increasingly hard to acquire.
Case in point: not long after Wednesday night's debate ended, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign website was peddling a $10 "Truth Over Flies" swatter. Hours later, the nearly 35,000 fly swatters had sold out, a campaign official told CNN.
"We saw the internet and our supporters sharing a viral moment online, so our digital team came together on the fly," Zach McNamara, the merchandise director for the Biden campaign, said.
Biden's official Twitter account also posted a photo of the former vice president holding a fly swatter with the message, "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly."
Not to worry, though. There remains a trove of fly-related items available for purchase on websites like Etsy.
