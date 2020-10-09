Conversation on community policing brings 4 Black police chiefs together

During a Zoom event Thursday called "Build One America," a community dialogue was hosted by the Urban League of Palm Beach County.
"Each of you has a tremendous level of involvement," the moderator said.
Among the leaders who shared their vision was Chief Nathan Osgood with the Riviera Beach Police Department.
The chief would like to see improved working relationships with other departments within Palm Beach County.
"Sometimes we don't do enough task forces or enough operations together. Everybody's got their own little city or their own little block. We need to be able to work closer together as a team," Chief Osgood said.
The panel included four Black police chiefs in the county. The virtual discussion included a dialogue on the use of body cameras.
"They're looking for transparency and everyone wants to know every incident in question was the officer's camera on, what was said, and it captures the event and the totality of the event," Chief Frank Adderley with the West Palm Beach Police Department said.
Another topic, what's it like being a Black police chief.
"I have to build a relationship with the people in my organization, I have to build trust with them, and they have to get to know me about how I make a decision and what I want to hear from them," Chief Michael Gregory with the Boynton Beach Police Department said.
As for community engagement.
"The community has to be open-minded and receptive to establishing and building relationships with law enforcement agencies. With the understanding that the police department is only as strong as the community, in which we serve," Chief Javaro Sims with the Delray Beach Police Department said.
Each chief agreed people need to understand that law enforcement is not their enemy. They collectively said communication is key to a healthy relationship of mutual trust.
Scripps Only Content 2020