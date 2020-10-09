1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash in West Palm Beach

One person is dead and another injured following a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle Friday morning, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
The crash occurred at 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Bee Line Hwy and Northlake Blvd.
Police said the motorcycle was traveling east along Northlake Blvd. when it collided with a dump truck traveling south on State Road 710.
According to police, the truck failed to stop at a red light, causing the crash.
The motorcycle driver, 25-year-old Rodolfo Rios, is in critical condition at a local hospital. His passenger, 46-year-old Sandra Rios, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver suffered no injuries.
Police said alcohol and drugs are not a factor in the incident. No charges have been filed.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
Scripps Only Content 2020