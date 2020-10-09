FPL sends hundreds to Louisiana for power restoration

Hundreds of Florida Power & Light employees and contractors are heading to Louisiana to help with power restoration in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.
More than 450 crew members packed up and headed out from West Palm Beach on Thursday morning. They expect to arrive in Louisiana sometime on Friday.
This is the fourth time this season that FPL sent crews out to help restore power and the second time they are heading to Louisiana.
Hurricane Delta is expected to impact southwest Louisiana, an area still ravaged by Hurricane Laura weeks ago.
Crews will stay on the job for as long as they are needed. They will being restoration efforts as soon as it is safe.
"We are all one utility family," FPL spokesman Matt Eissey said. "When one utility is impacted, we all come together to help one another to restore power to our fellow Americans."
FPL has deployed to New Jersey, Louisiana, Texas and the Florida panhandle earlier this season to help with Hurricane Isaias, Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Sally.
