Girl, 2, reunites with Palm Beach Co. deputies who saved her life

A 2-year-old girl in Loxahatchee Groves is home after spending several days in the hospital.
Palm Beach County deputies jumped in to help Monday when the little girl was in distress.
Friday was a special reunion with deputies after a rollercoaster week for the Talley family.
Two-year-old Mimi is back home with her twin sister and family. The smiles they flashed Friday were a stark contrast to Monday when Mimi had a seizure.
The panic and race to the hospital is one that grandmother Jessica Talley and her family will never forget.
"It's the worst mother experience to hear my own daughter crying because she's losing her baby, and I can't do anything about it," she said.
"I was sitting in the car with my hand over (Mimi's) chest to try and hear her heartbeat," said mother, Destiney Talley.
Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies in Loxahatchee heard the 911 call and responded right away.
Dash camera video showed the moments after they intercepted the family on Southern Boulevard to help.
"I told him, 'You have to save my grandbaby.' He laid her down, got her breathing on the ground, but he said her heart rate was so shallow. Her breathing was so shallow. He stood up and listened for sirens. There were no sirens. There was no ambulance coming," said Jessica Talley.
Mimi’s condition was declining fast Monday. Deputies made a quick decision to rush her to the hospital in their patrol car.
Mimi was on the edge of going into cardiac arrest.
"I’m still very afraid because we don't have answers as to why it happened, so I'm afraid it's going to happen again. It’s a nightmare," said Destiney Talley.
The Talleys said support from the community will help with the long medical journey ahead.
