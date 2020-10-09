Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Florida Panhandle on Friday

Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a pair of stops in the Florida Panhandle on Friday.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida at 11 a.m., followed by a news conference at Calhoun Liberty Hospital in Blountstown at 1 p.m.
DeSantis will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, and Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle at both events.
No other details have been released.
