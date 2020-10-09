Judge denies motion to extend Fla. voter registration

A federal judge has denied a motion to extend voter registration after a computer meltdown on the final day of registration might have prevented thousands of potential voters from taking part in November's presidential election.
In a 29-page ruling Friday morning, U.S. District Court Judge Mark E. Walker also noted the historical issue the state seems to have with elections.
He wrote that just one month from election day and with the earliest mail-in ballots already being counted, "Florida has done it again."
Data filed by the state indicates that 50,000 people registered during the extended time period.
