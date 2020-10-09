Loxahatchee Groves toddler saved by deputies home from hospital

A 2-year-old Loxahatchee Groves girl who deputies rushed to save is back home from the hospital.
The girl, Mimi, was rushed to a nearby hospital by her grandparents Monday after she allegedly started chocking, however, Mimi's condition started quickly to deteriorate.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies heard the 911 call, responded to help, and quickly spotted the grandparent's vehicle flashing lights while en route.
"We had to find them first," said Deputy Paul Read. "I had extra medical equipment and have medical training. I ran over to help them. We did what we had to do."
Grandmother Jessica Talley said later that Mimi had a seizure and was recovering at Palms West Hospital.
"If they had not made this decision, I may have lost my little grandbaby,” said Talley.
The family told WPTV Thursday evening that Mimi is back home and they are thanking the deputies for helping save her life.
