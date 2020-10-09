$28 million in unclaimed property returned Florida residents

More than $3.7 million in unclaimed property was returned to residents and business owners of Palm Beach County in September.
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said that one in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed.
Patronis said more than $28 million in property was claimed statewide.
Are you wondering what unclaimed property is? Essentially it is a financial asset that has lost its owner.
Some common forms of these assets are things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, credit balances or refunds and unclaimed insurance proceeds.
After about five years of being unable to reestablish contact with the owner, it becomes unclaimed property.
Click here to see if you have property waiting to be claimed.
