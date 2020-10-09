Palm Beach County elections conduct accuracy test on machines

With only 25 days left until the Nov. 3 election, Palm Beach County election officials fired up their equipment Friday to test and make sure they are ready.
The test is conducted before each election to ensure the machines are accurately counting and recording votes.
The sound of the machines counting ballots inside the Palm Beach County elections tabulations center was just what elections official Hector Lopez wanted to hear.
"They perform much better than our previous equipment. Our previous equipment has been around since the 1980s," Lopez said.
Lopez is in charge of making sure all the new voting equipment is working correctly.
The "logic and accuracy test," as it is called, is a run-through for the tabulation machines for mail-in ballots and the machines counting votes at the polls.
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link was appointed by the governor to take over after equipment problems with the 2018 recount.
The county now has $15 million in new equipment, which was already used in primaries, and now facing a much bigger presidential test.
"We've gone through a lot of scenarios. We have contingency plans and contingency plans for the contingency plans," Sartory Link said.
By next week, the machines will start counting mail-in ballots.
Close to 150,000 ballots have already been returned, but results are kept secret. No vote totals will be released until the polls close on Election Day.
