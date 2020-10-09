Psychiatrist says pandemic could be causing more clutter, stress

A Palm Beach County psychiatrist is warning the stress of the pandemic could be causing more clutter in people's lives.
Janet Keller, the owner of Janet on the Spot, is helping families in South Florida and across the country, declutter and destress.
"It's a company that helps people get their lives in order," Keller said.
Amber Marie said the clutter in the closet at her home in Wellington coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With all the children running around and the children being here, it just makes it a little more stressful," Marie said.
Keeping Keller busier than ever.
"My work has shifted because of COVID-19," she said. "There are more people in the space constantly, which leads to clutter."
So what's the first step to decluttering?
"Get the trash out," Keller said.
She said to figure out what doesn't belong in the space.
"You want to clean everything out so you can start from zero and you only add back what you want to keep," Keller said.
Then, she said, color coordinate. Hang clothes the same way and organize by style.
Dr. Martine Senatus said decluttering isn't always a physical process.
"Because all of these items are here and this baggage is a reflection of what's going on with you psychologically," Senatus said.
"How do we know if it's a cleanliness issue, or a psychological issue?" WPTV reporter Sabirah Rayford asked.
"Have you let go? Have you processed? Have you let go of that trauma? You're still holding on to that item because you're still traumatized," Senatus said. "You haven't gone out and sought a professional to help you get through the process."
Back at Marie's house, her physical decluttering is already making a difference.
"It's a sense of relief, but also, in a sense, it makes me rethink what I've been doing lately," she said.
Scripps Only Content 2020