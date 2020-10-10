Celebration of life held for woman killed during Palm Beach Gardens gas station robbery

Friends and family of Jacqueline Rae Barthelemy gathered at Loggerhead Park in Juno Beach on Saturday to celebrate her life.
Jacqueline was shot and killed last month during a robbery attempt at a Palm Beach Gardens gas station.
Loved ones say she would have wanted to have a celebration with a beach-themed party.
Her boyfriend of the last 12 years, Michael Edward Cimbrick III, said, “With everything that's been going on in 2020, we’ve talked if something was to happen how would we want to be celebrated, her or myself, and the obvious answer was the beach.”
Michael's brother and sister, Courtney Maypole and Jeremy Emond, said, “She would have wanted something on the beach with the wind blowing, some hamburgers and hotdogs. And everyone together just smiling and laughing.”
Saturday is both Jacqueline's birthday and her son's birthday.
She would have been 37 years old on Saturday.
