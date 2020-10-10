Former Tennessee State running back shot and killed in Lauderdale Lakes

Former Tennessee State running back Trabis Ward, 31, was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Lauderdale Lakes.
Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) homicide detectives are searching for the unidentified suspect(s) who shot and killed Ward.
According to BSO, the shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m.
Deputies responded to 3875 N.W. 19th Street in Lauderhill Lakes and found an unresponsive man lying on the ground in the parking lot of J & L Liquors suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
Detectives believe multiple people witnessed the shooting and then fled.
Any witnesses are asked to contact BSO Homicide Detectives Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Phillip Reynolds at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.
Ward played for the Tennessee State Tigers for 2 seasons, 2011-2013.
