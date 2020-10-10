Royal Palm Beach Green Market and Bazaar has returned

The Royal Palm Beach Green Market and Bazaar is back for its eighth season.
The event features over 50 vendors with artisan foods, clothing, and jewelry.
This is the first time it has been opened since COVID-19 shut down the market back in March.
Hand sanitizing stations were set up around the park with socially distanced booths for merchants and people were required to wear masks.
Kathy Gilbert, the event's coordinator, says this is a big deal for local businesses in the area, “I feel that its a lot of smaller businesses, mom and pop vendors here and they are crucial to making things happen in the community.”
The market is open rain or shine on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 24.
