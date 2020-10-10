State's additional deaths rise by 118, cases drop below 3,000

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 87 additional deaths for 42,679 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 13,864 cases one day after a record 17,540. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 28 deaths and 5,372 cases, the most since 5,973 on March 28. No. 8 Spain reported 241 deaths and 5,986 cases. No. 9 France is 346 behind Spain, announcing 62 deaths, as well as a record 20,339 cases, after back-to-back more than 18,000.