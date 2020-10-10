State fails to release coronavirus deaths, cases because of data problems

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 81 additional deaths for 42,760 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 15,166 cases two days after a record 17,540. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 29 deaths and 5,724 cases, the most since 5,973 on March 28. No. 8 Spain reported 241 deaths and 5,986 cases Friday. No. 9 France is 292 behind Spain, announcing 54 deaths, as well as a record 26,896 cases, one day after the previous mark of 20,339.