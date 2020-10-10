Tequesta woman celebrates 101st birthday with birthday parade

A Tequesta native turned 101 years old on Saturday.
Idela "Ida" Simmons Harris Connaway's friends and family helped her celebrate the special occasion with a drive-by birthday bash parade led by Village of Tequesta Police Department.
Ida was given a birthday cake and $101 in one dollar bills.
Ida's daughter, Marva Stone, says her mother was overjoyed to hear that she was going to be able to celebrate this year.
Ida told WPTV that the key to a healthy long life is exercise and positivity and she looks forward to celebrating her 102nd birthday next year.
