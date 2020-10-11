1 dead, 1 injured after 2 people fight over pocket knife in Boca Raton

Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night in Boca Raton.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash at 400 Club Circle in the San Remo area of Boca Raton.
Officers and Boca Raton Fire Rescue crews arrived and located the driver, who appeared to be suffering from a puncture wound to his chest.
The driver was treated at the scene, but died as a result of his injuries.
Police located a subject inside the clubhouse, who agreed to speak with police.
According to Boca Raton police, the subject explained that he was riding his bicycle in the area of San Remo and noticed a vehicle following him.
He says he recognized the driver as his drug dealer and says he owed the drug dealer money.
Once inside the San Remo neighborhood, the driver exited the vehicle and quickly approached the subject.
The subject says the driver started a physical altercation, causing the subject to fall to the ground.
He says the driver rummaged through the subject's pockets and took his cell phone and pocket knife.
The subject says he became fearful when he saw the driver had his pocket knife and they struggled over the knife.
At some point during the struggle, the driver sustained a puncture wound to his chest and the subject sustained a cut to his hand.
According to the subject, the driver disengaged and ran back to his vehicle and drove away.
A short time later the subject heard a noise consistent with a vehicle crash.
The subject got back on his bicycle and rode to the nearby clubhouse where he hid because he was afraid to leave the neighborhood.
The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information relevant to this case to please contact Detective Darryl Kingman at (561) 620-6096.
