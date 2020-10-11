Dolphins schedule shuffled amid NFL's COVID-19 outbreaks

The Miami Dolphins won't play the Denver Broncos next weekend.
Miami was originally scheduled to play at Denver on Oct. 18, but the Broncos will instead play the New England Patriots.
The NFL moved the game after another Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19.
Because the Broncos will travel to New England on Oct. 18, the Dolphins will now host the New York Jets, originally scheduled for Nov. 15, that day.
Miami's game against the Broncos has been moved to Nov. 22.
The Dolphins will now have their bye week on the final Sunday of October.
Miami was one of eight NFL teams to have its schedules shuffled as a result of New England's coronavirus outbreak.
