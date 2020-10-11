'Downright Extraordinary Car Caravan' returns to Lake Worth Beach

The "Downright Extraordinary Car Caravan" is back and a little different this year.
On Sunday over 100 cars decorated with balloons and photos drove through John Prince Park in Lake Worth for the 26th annual event.
Participants also had the chance to meet Elmo from a safe distance.
Usually the event would involve walking through the park, but due to COVID-19, the Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization had to think out side the box this year to still be able to celebrate people with Down Syndrome and raise money for the organization.
Anne Gichele, Executive Director of Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization, said, “We wanted to be connected. We are an organization of people who support one another and to have that opportunity to be together for one another is extremely important to us.”
If you'd like to donate to the organization, visit https://www.goldcoastdownsyndrome.org/.
