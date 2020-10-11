Former college running back shot, killed in Lauderdale Lakes

Former Tennessee State running back Trabis Ward, 31, was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Lauderdale Lakes.
Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are searching for the person who shot and killed Ward.
According to the BSO, the shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m.
Deputies were called to 3875 NW 19th Street in Lauderhill Lakes and found an unresponsive man lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of J&L Liquors.
He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives believe multiple people witnessed the shooting and then fled.
Any witnesses are asked to contact detectives or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Ward played for the Tennessee State Tigers from 2009-11.
Scripps Only Content 2020