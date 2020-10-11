Historic Edgewater building moved through downtown West Palm Beach

The historic Edgewater rooming house was being moved through downtown West Palm Beach on Sunday.
The building was located at 316 Gardenia Street since the 1920's.
It is expected to take most of Sunday to relocate the structure about a mile away.
To do so, crews needed to temporarily remove traffic signals and street signs and cut down trees to accommodate the approximately 40-foot wide rolling building.
FPL workers were on the scene to move power lines out of the way and some cars had to be towed to clear the path.
