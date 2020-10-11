2 men charged in connection with 2019 West Palm Beach fatal shooting

Two men have been charged in connection with the March 20, 2019, shooting death of a man in West Palm Beach.
West Palm Beach police investigated a shooting involving two people with gunshot wounds, Jervonte Gibson and Antonio Nikia Bess Jr.
Investigators located two shooting scenes in close proximity to each other along the 500 block of 18th Street and the 400 block of 24th Street.
Witness statements, video surveillance footage, and physical evidence established probable cause to charge Antonio Nikia Bess Jr., 22, of West Palm Beach and Christian Daniel Caballero-Hudspeth, 22, of West Palm Beach with the murder of Jervonte Gibson.
Caballero-Hudspeth is facing one count of murder with a firearm in connection with Gibson's death and one count of attempted murder with a firearm in connection with another victim, who was with Gibson.
Bess Jr. is facing one count of felony murder.
"Our heartfelt condolences to Jervonte Gibson's family and friends," West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley said. "I hope these arrests bring them some closure and one step closer to justice."
Scripps Only Content 2020