No. 1 Clemson powers past No. 7 Miami

Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdowns passes and ran for another as No. 1 Clemson proved once again who's boss in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 42-17 beatdown of seventh-ranked Miami.
Travis Etienne ran for 149 yards and two scores, including a 72-yard burst down the left sidelines to help the Tigers open 4-0 for a sixth straight season.
Lawrence finished 29-of-41 passing for 292 yards and a 12th straight game without an interception.
Clemson's defense held Miami to 210 yards, less than half of its 499 yard average coming in.
