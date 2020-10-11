Potential storms cause concerns for flooding along the Treasure Coast

Flooding could become an issue for many across the Treasure Coast this weekend if the rain persists.
Martin County officials are warning homeowners to prepare in light of the weekend forecast, asking drivers to stay away from flooded roads.
"I've got sandbags ready here," said David Cram, Hobe Sound resident. "Sandbags around my place already."
Cram said flooding is nothing new in his neighborhood.
"They lost their house, they lost their house, the people on the other side lost their house and this entire area was recalled instead of Peacock, Lake Peacock," said Cram.
He said he rents a home along Parkway Drive and because of the flooding is considering moving.
"All the water is coming from here, it just comes through like a tidal wave," said Cram. "It's not that we want to leave, it's just not safe."
Nearby on Sandcastle Circle, residents are also worried about water coming into their homes.
"If it does, I'll be pretty nervous just because I don't want my electric piano to get all electrocuted," said Elijah Gavrun, a Hobe Sound resident.
"It's concerning, most of all the standing water is concerning," said Robbie Gunn, a Hobe Sound resident.
On Friday, county officials announced they would be cleaning up debris from storm systems and managing pump stations to help fight against potential flooding.
Cram said he is prepared for the worst, but is hoping for the best.
"We're ready because I know what I went through the first time," said Cram. "We almost had it up to the door last time, this time I don't know."
In St. Lucie County, officials are also warning residents of potential flooding.
Walton Road in Port St. Lucie remains closed between Indian River Drive and Green River Parkway due to the saturated soil underneath caused by rains earlier this week.
