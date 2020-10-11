Unmanned boat circles out of control, crashes into 2 docks, goes airborne in Stuart

An unmanned boat circled out of control Friday in the St. Lucie River before smashing into two docks and going airborne.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says three men were reportedly doing a photo shoot and somehow all fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned.
The three occupants told MCSO Marine Deputies that they were forced to dive underwater numerous times as the boat continued to circle around them, nearly running them over.
The boat eventually straightened itself out and traveled at a high rate of speed into a concrete dock near the 1500 block of St. Lucie Boulevard, sending it airborne before hitting a second dock and coming to rest on the beach.
The men who fell off the boat were able to swim to a nearby sailboat. One of them suffered minor injuries.
FWC has taken over the investigation into the cause of the incident.
