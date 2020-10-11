Volunteers remove truckloads of trash from Currie Park in West Palm Beach

On Sunday morning volunteers partnered with Engage West Palm Beach, a group for residents in the city who are working to do good in the community, and Surface 71, a non-profit organization that cleans up beaches, to clean up trash in Currie Park and the surrounding area.
Juan Orellana, owner of Upcycle, said, “Partnerships like that actually engage more people and we have about over 25 people today just picking up trash. And we’ve had at least two truckloads already of trash.”
Volunteer Betsy Dorn said, “It’s a problem that costs us money because if we don’t keep our community clean, our property goes down and not to mention our quality of life is harmed by this.”
If you'd like to help you can visit https://kab.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/EngageWestPalm/.
