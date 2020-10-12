Florida still stands as a big prize in presidential race

Campaign visits to Florida this week by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are indications that the Sunshine State is still a big prize to winning the White House.
"We are ground zero for any presidential election," Peter Feaman, national committeeman for the Republican Party in Florida, said.
"Florida has always been a battleground state," Christian Ulvert, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, said. "It's a one-point state and we've seen it now for multiple election cycles."
The state's 29 electoral votes continue to be the main reason Florida is so important.
Recently, Republicans have won close statewide elections, but an increase in Hispanic voter registration, along with surging vote-by-mail ballots being returned by Democrats, has given Democrats reason to believe they can turn the state blue.
"The vice president wants to make sure his message is heard loud and clear, and the best way to do it is be in state and engaging voters directly," Ulvert said.
Republicans, according to Feaman, prefer to vote in person on Election Day. He said Trump has a personal interest to win Florida.
"Florida is important to him," Feaman said. "He loves Florida. He's now made it his full time home, so, yes, he wants to win his home state."
