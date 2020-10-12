Florida still stands as a big prize in presidential race

Campaign visits to Florida this week by President Trump and former Vice President Biden are indications that the "Sunshine state" is still a big prize to winning the White House.
“We are ground zero for any presidential election,” says Peter Feaman, National Committeeman for the Republican Party in Florida.
“Florida has always been a battleground state, it’s a one point state and we’ve seen it now for multiple election cycles,” says Christian Ulvert, a senior advisor the Biden campaign in Florida.
The state’s 29 electoral votes continue to be the main reason Florida is so important.
Recently, Republicans have won close statewide elections, but an increase in Hispanic voter registration, along with surging vote-by-mail ballots being returned by Democrats, has given Democrats reason to believe they can turn the state blue.
“The vice president wants to make sure his message is heard loud and clear and the best way to do it is be in state and engaging voters directly,” Ulvert says.
Republicans, according to Feaman, prefer to vote in person on election day and he says President Trump has a personal interest to win Florida.
“Florida is important to him he loves Florida he’s now made it his full time home, so yes, he wants to win his home state,” Feaman says.
