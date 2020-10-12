The Home Depot hiring hundreds of hourly workers for their Miami stores

The Home Depot is hiring 413 hourly workers for their Miami stores.
They are seeking workers for customer service, helping to reinforce social distancing measures, freight and filling online and curbside orders.
Anyone interested in applying can do so at https://careers.homedepot.com/hiring/.
On the job training is provided for new employees.
The Home Depot has implemented safety measures including promoting social distancing practices in stores by marking floors, adding signage and plexiglass shields, providing non-medical face coverings and gloves for employees, requiring face masks for employees and customers, and extending major fall promotions, such as Black Friday, by two months to avoid high levels of store traffic at one time.
