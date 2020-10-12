Local restaurants expand during coronavirus pandemic

You may have noticed that some of your favorite restaurants made some changes during the COVID-19 shutdown.
The pandemic caused business owners to adapt to new demands in a socially distant world.
Many restaurant owners found themselves pivoting and reinventing their business to stay afloat. Kitchen Restaurant in West Palm Beach was one of those. Now it’s all paying off as they get ready to open a second location.
Getting ready to open their long-awaited second location, the owners of Kitchen Restaurant, Aliza and Matthew Byrne, are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunne
"The last four months we’ve been building our new restaurant. It's a weird time to be doing it, but we’re optimistic," Matthew Byrne said.
Next month they open their doors to Kitchen Restaurant's Alton Town Center location, which is a dream come true.
Farmer’s Table in Boca Raton recently unveiled its cocktail lounge area, and its location in North Palm Beach also reinvented itself to create a grill room sports bar, doing NFL Sunday Ticket with new TV screens, bar bites, and taking happy hour to the next level.
"Our job is to continue to move forward, be positive, and figure out ways to do the best we possibly can," said Ben Foster, the general manager of Farmer’s Table in North Palm Beach.
With their customers in mind, these business owners say they just want to continue to serve and do it safely.
