Local veteran’s military rape case to be heard by Supreme Court

A Treasure Coast veteran will take her fight to the Supreme Court.
Port St. Lucie's Harmony Allen is looking to end a legal loophole that had her convicted rapist walk free.
Harmony will not be able to seat at the Supreme Court in person due to COVID-19, but she is in Washington D.C. and will be listening to the hearing at Brian Mast's D.C. office.
“I’m feeling a whole bunch of emotion,” said Harmony.
She is bracing for a court hearing, years in the making.
“Throughout my military career I tried to get justice for it,” she said.
Harmony was raped while serving in the military.
“I was 19 years old.”
She was beaten and said her convicted rapist, Sergeant Richard Collins, threatened her life.
"The military just sort of kept sweeping it under the rug,” she said.
Harmony reported the rape multiple times, but for some years kept Collins name secret from fear of what might happen.
“In 2000, in 2001, in 2006 and 2011,” she added.
It wasn't until 2014 that she finally got the case to go through Military trials. In 2017, Collins was convicted of rape, battery, and assault.
“And sentenced to 16-and-a-half years, especially because of how brutal it was,” said Harmony.
Collins appealed the sentence and won.
The courts said a 5-year Statute of Limitations came into play in sexual assaults before 2006.
While Harmony reported the crime, she didn't disclose Collin's name for 11 years. But she didn't accept Collin's release from prison.
“When they were set free, they were set free with all of their military benefits. They were set free with back pay," said Harmony.
She wrote to Congressman Brian Mast, who took an interest in supporting her case.
“He went ahead and submitted it to the U.S. Supreme Court and one of the most exciting days was when the Supreme Court accepted my case,” she said.
The case delayed because of COVID-19, but now she hopes she will once again get a chance at justice.
“I want them to state that there is no Statute of Limitations for rape and there never has been, which is actually the way the military law has been read,” added Harmony.
There is no time frame for when the Supreme Court could make a decision on this case, but Harmony told WPTV she understands it could take months.
Scripps Only Content 2020