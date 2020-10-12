Man fatally shot in Delray Beach

Police in Delray Beach are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 1100 block of NW 3rd Terrace.
A man, who was a passenger in a car, was shot. The victim has been identified as Shaborn Marshall, 27, of Riviera Beach.
Marshall was transported to a local hospital by Delray Beach Fire Rescue where he was pronounced deceased.
Police continue their search for the shooting suspect.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call Delray Beach Det. Charlie Lunsford at 561-243-7809.
