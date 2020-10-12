Palm Tran offers free rides to voters on Election Day

Palm Tran is offering free rides to voters on Election Day.
Palm Beach County's public transportation service is encouraging participation in the November election by offering free transportation to and from polling locations.
To get a free ride, voters must show their voter identification card or state their intentions to the bus driver.
The League of Women Voters is working to ensure everyone is aware of the assistance available.
"With the pandemic, it's a little more difficult," Nancy Cohen, of the League of Women Voters, said.
Riders are encouraged to determine the route that will get them to their voting locations in advance.
"Everybody has a right to vote and everybody should be able to vote," Mario Geraci said.
His nearest post offices suspended services in April, so having reliable transportation is important.
