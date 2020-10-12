PBSO searching for 3 missing and possibly endangered kids

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen and two missing girls who were last seen Sunday.
Deputies say Jordan Martin walked away from his home on Sunday shortly before midnight and has not been seen or heard from since.
Jordan is described as 5'10" and approximately 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Jordan was last seen wearing gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray and white hat.
Due to Jordan’s mental state, officials consider him to be a missing and possibly endangered teen.
In an unrelated case, PBSO is also looking for 12-year-olds Delilah Estrella and Johannie Almodovar. Authorities say they walked away from Home Safe Group Home in Lake Worth and have not been seen or heard from since.
Delilah is described as 5’03”, 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, light blue jacket, and black/blue sandals.
Johannie is described as 5'03", 120 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing gray pants, gray jacket, and red shoes.
Both girls take daily medication for mental disorders. Detectives consider them to be a missing and possibly endangered.
Anyone with information is urged to contact PBSO at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
