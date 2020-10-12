Person in custody following domestic dispute in Jupiter

A person is in custody following a domestic dispute in Jupiter Monday evening.
The incident happened at the Egret’s Landing neighborhood.
Police had the area blocked off for hours while looking for a possible suspect in the area. According to witnesses, residents couldn't get into the neighborhood during that time.
No word on injuries or whether the suspect was armed.
Roads in the area have reopened, police said.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
