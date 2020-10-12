State's death toll rises by 178, cases by 5,570 over 2 days after data problems

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 65 additional deaths for 42,8250 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 12,872 cases three days after a record 17,540. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 26 deaths and 5,456 cases, one day after 5,724 and the most since 5,973 on March 28. No. 8 Spain last reported 241 deaths and 5,986 cases Friday. No. 9 France is 246 deaths behind Spain, announcing 46, as well as 16,101 cases after back-to-back records of 26,896 cases and 20,339.