Bass Pro Shops hosting 'hiring day' event at Port St. Lucie store on Thursday, October 15

Bass Pro Shops are looking to hire 50 seasonal employees for their Port St. Lucie location.
The company will be interviewing candidates for positions in several retail departments on Thursday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/career-opportunities.
Walk-ins are also welcome with on-site interviews.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Bass Pro Shops is located at 2250 Gatlin Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.
