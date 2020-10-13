'Coming to America' sequel moves to digital release

The long-awaited sequel to "Coming to America" is moving from a theatrical to digital release.
"Coming 2 America," the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, is reportedly being sold by Paramount Pictures to Amazon Studios because of the uncertainty at the box office amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Variety, the deal -- worth about $125 million -- calls for the movie to be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video.
The Dec. 18 release date is the same as its previously scheduled theatrical release.
Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, John Amos and Shari Headley reprise their roles in the sequel. Leslie Jones, Tracey Morgan and Wesley Snipes also join the cast.
