Flagler Museum helping local teachers provide cultural experiences for students

COVID-19 has caused many cultural tourism attractions to temporarily close its doors.
The Flagler Museum has managed to make it through the hurdles and they’re hoping to provide a creative outlet to teachers amid the pandemic.
Beyond the gate at Henry Flagler’s gilded age estate on Palm Beach there’s new house rules.
“We have our visitors come at a timed entry and we limit the capacity and they are able to walk through Whitehall on self-guided tour,” Lauren Perry, Public Affairs Director said.
She says COVID-19 challenged them to come up with new ways to get visitors safely in the museum.
On Tuesdays in October they are offering live music using the museum’s historic organ and piano.
Next is teacher appreciation week.
“Exclusive experience to tour Whitehall with their own peers and peer groups,” Perry said.
Local teacher will get free entry to the museum and educational resources starting Oct. 21.
“It’s very meaningful to teachers all over the area,” Charles Hagy said.
Hagy is the head of Middle School at the Benjamin School. He says virtual learning led to missed cultural connections.
“I think it can make all the difference in the world to a child who is looking for some way to engage with his community,” he said. “Museums are so important because they bring history to life.”
Teacher Appreciation Hours: October 21, 22 & 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and October 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Free for Educators with valid ID and Advance reservations required.
For more teacher resources visit https://www.flaglermuseum.us/teacher-resources
