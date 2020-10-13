Joe Biden to campaign in Broward County on Tuesday

South Florida will again be in the spotlight of the 2020 presidential campaign Tuesday when Democratic nominee Joe Biden makes his second stop in the area in a little over one week.
Biden will be in Broward County with scheduled events taking place in Pembroke Pines at 2:30 p.m. and Miramar at 4:30 p.m., according to his campaign’s website. Biden is scheduled to take part in events where he will share his vision for older Americans as well as a voter mobilization drive.
The events come eight days after Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made stops in both Little Haiti and Little Havana before Biden spoke with undecided voters during a NBC News town hall held in downtown Miami.
Ahead of Tuesday's visit, Biden's campaign released an ad promoting early voting and mail-in voting across the state of Florida.
Biden’s opponent in the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump, made another campaign stop in Florida as well on Monday when Trump held a rally in Sanford. Trump is scheduled to attend another event Friday in Ocala.
The president is scheduled to hold a "Make America Great Again" rally on Tuesday night in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Florida is again forecast to play a crucial role in the race for the White House, with a NBC News/Marist poll released last month showing the race being a dead heat between Biden and Trump.
The Sunshine State has backed the winning candidate in all but two races since 1928, with Trump defeating Hillary Clinton by just under 113,000 votes in 2016.
WPTV and our news partners at WTVJ NBC 6 contributed to this article.
