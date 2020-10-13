Joe Biden campaigns in Broward County

South Florida was again in the spotlight of the 2020 presidential campaign on Tuesday as Democratic nominee Joe Biden visited the area for the second time in two weeks.
Biden held events in Pembroke Pines and Miramar, where he shared his vision for older Americans and attended a voter mobilization drive.
In Pembroke Pines, Biden criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the president has "doubled down on the misinformation," even after contracting the virus.
"Donald Trump's chaotic and divisive leadership has cost us far too much," Biden said. "So many lives have been lost unnecessarily because this president cares more about the stock market than he does about the well being of seniors."
Biden said his health care priorities include combating the COVID-19 pandemic, improving Medicaid and Medicare, and lowering the price of prescription drugs.
"[President Trump] doesn't care about lowering health care costs. As a matter of fact, he's asking the United States Supreme Court right now to strike down the Affordable Health Care Act," Biden said.
The events came eight days after Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made stops in both Little Haiti and Little Havana before Biden spoke with undecided voters during a NBC News town hall held in downtown Miami.
Ahead of Tuesday's visit, Biden's campaign released an ad promoting early voting and mail-in voting across the state of Florida.
Biden’s opponent in the Nov. 3 election, President Trump, made another campaign stop in Florida as well on Monday when Trump held a rally in Sanford. Trump is scheduled to attend another event Friday in Ocala.
The president is scheduled to hold a "Make America Great Again" rally on Tuesday night in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Florida is again forecast to play a crucial role in the race for the White House, with a NBC News/Marist poll released last month showing the race being a dead heat between Biden and Trump.
The Sunshine State has backed the winning candidate in all but two races since 1928, with Trump defeating Hillary Clinton by just under 113,000 votes in 2016.
WPTV and our news partners at WTVJ NBC 6 contributed to this article.
