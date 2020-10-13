Joe Biden makes key appearances in his race to win Florida

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden hit the stage at a rally in Miramar Regional Park to an unusual applause, car horns.
"Despite the crisis we face, we have an enormous opportunity to build this country back better," Biden said.
Hundreds of people showed up at the voter mobilization drive event. They came to hear his stance on issues like health care.
"In terms of senior citizens, what are they going to do in terms of stopping the increase and the deductibles in Medicare? Because social security is only 1.5% and it's not keeping up with the cost of living allowance," Lolita Miller said.
Biden urged citizens to fight for what he calls the "Soul of the Nation."
"We have to do something about it, and we need to restore some dignity, some compassion, care about people," Melissa Shiff said.
The rally in Miramar was Biden's second of the day in South Florida. An earlier event in Pembroke Pines focused on senior voters.
"A lot of folks are worrying about making their next rent payment, their next mortgage payment, whether or not they can purchase their prescription drugs," Biden said.
Many supporters at the Southwest Focal Point Senior Center said COVID -19 and health care top their lists of concerns.
"Trump doesn't really care about lowering health care costs because he's beholding to health insurance companies and the drug companies," Biden said.
With just three weeks until the election, both candidates will remain focused on Florida and the 29 electoral votes that could prove key to a White House victory.
