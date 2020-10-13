LIVE: Martin County commissioners discuss mask mandate

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Martin County leaders on Tuesday are discussing two options for the county's mask mandate: rescind it completely, or amend it to make face masks optional.
The current ordinance, which went into effect in August, requires residents to wear a face mask when inside public businesses, restaurants, and government buildings, as well as outside when social distancing isn't possible.
The ordinance also includes several exemptions.
If the commission votes to make changes, the ordinance would "strongly encourage" residents to wear a face mask.
Scripps Only Content 2020