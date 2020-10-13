Man hunting iguanas prompts lockdown at Spanish River High School

Spanish River High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a man was seen with a rifle near campus.
Boca Raton police arrived at the scene at approximately 4:15 p.m. and quickly identified, detained, and questioned the person.
According to police, the man was hunting iguanas in the area and never entered campus.
Principal Allison Castellano sent a message out to parents and students.
"I want to thank the School District Police Department as well as the Boca Police Department for their swift response and resolution of this matter. I also want to thank the individuals who notified police upon seeing this individual," said Castellano.
Castellano said the school went into an immediate code red lockdown as a safety precaution.
