Martin County commissioners discuss mask mandate

Martin County leaders on Tuesday are discussing two options for the county's mask mandate: rescind it completely, or amend it to make face masks optional.
The current ordinance, which went into effect in August, requires residents to wear a face mask when inside public businesses, restaurants, and government buildings, as well as outside when social distancing isn't possible.
The ordinance also includes several exemptions.
Around 12:15 p.m., commissioners took a vote to keep the mandate in place with no changes, but that motion failed with a 2 to 2 vote.
Commissioners are now taking a lunch break, and will continue their discussion on Tuesday afternoon.
If the commission votes to make changes, the ordinance would "strongly encourage" residents to wear a face mask.
Scripps Only Content 2020