Martin County commissioners discuss mask mandate
October 13, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 12:55 PM

Martin County leaders on Tuesday are discussing two options for the county's mask mandate: rescind it completely, or amend it to make face masks optional.

The current ordinance, which went into effect in August, requires residents to wear a face mask when inside public businesses, restaurants, and government buildings, as well as outside when social distancing isn't possible.

The ordinance also includes several exemptions.

Around 12:15 p.m., commissioners took a vote to keep the mandate in place with no changes, but that motion failed with a 2 to 2 vote.

Commissioners are now taking a lunch break, and will continue their discussion on Tuesday afternoon.

If the commission votes to make changes, the ordinance would "strongly encourage" residents to wear a face mask.

