Martin County's face mask ordinance hangs in the balance

During Tuesday morning's commission meeting, Martin County leaders are expected discuss two options, rescind the mandate or amend it to make facemasks optional.
The current ordinance which went into effect back in August requires residents to wear a facemask when inside public businesses, restaurants, and government buildings as well as outside when social distancing isn't possible.
If the commission votes to make changes, the ordinance would 'strongly encourage' residents to wear a facemask.
The commission meeting starts at 9 a.m. and it will be held inside the Blake Library.
