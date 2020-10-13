Orange Bowl Basketball Classic canceled

The Orange Bowl Basketball Classic has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus.
Orange Bowl officials announced Tuesday that the annual doubleheader, traditionally played in late December at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, won't take place in 2020.
Uncertainty surrounding large indoor gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision.
"The safety of the student-athletes, patrons, staff and arena personnel is most important, and while we are disappointed that the event will not take place this year, we are looking forward to the 27th Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in 2021," Orange Bowl Committee President Jeff E. Rubin said.
Florida and Florida State will both return to the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in 2021.
The Seminoles have made eight consecutive appearances in Sunrise and 11 overall appearances since 1999. They are 9-2 all-time in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, including a 66-60 win against South Florida last year.
Florida State All-Time Results in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic
Florida made its 11th consecutive appearance in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic last year -- a 65-62 loss to Utah State. The Gators are 17-4 all-time in Sunrise.
Florida All-Time Results in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic
The Orange Bowl Basketball Classic has been played every year since 1994.
