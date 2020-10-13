Orange Bowl Basketball Classic canceled

October 13, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 11:40 AM

The Orange Bowl Basketball Classic has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

Orange Bowl officials announced Tuesday that the annual doubleheader, traditionally played in late December at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, won't take place in 2020.

Uncertainty surrounding large indoor gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision.

"The safety of the student-athletes, patrons, staff and arena personnel is most important, and while we are disappointed that the event will not take place this year, we are looking forward to the 27th Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in 2021," Orange Bowl Committee President Jeff E. Rubin said.

Florida and Florida State will both return to the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in 2021.

The Seminoles have made eight consecutive appearances in Sunrise and 11 overall appearances since 1999. They are 9-2 all-time in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, including a 66-60 win against South Florida last year.

Florida State All-Time Results in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

YearOpponentScore
1999Massachusetts 60-69
2005 Nebraska74-60
2012Tulsa82-63
2013Massachusetts60-55
2014South Florida75-62
2015Florida Atlantic64-59
2016Manhattan83-67
2017Oklahoma State70-71
2018St. Louis81-59
2019South Florida66-60

Florida made its 11th consecutive appearance in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic last year -- a 65-62 loss to Utah State. The Gators are 17-4 all-time in Sunrise.

Florida All-Time Results in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

YearOpponentScore
1997UAB 73-80
1998Michigan79-63
2000Gonzaga85-71
2001 Charlotte 73-53
2002Miami94-93 (2 OT)
2003West Virginia70-57
2004Providence84-66
2006UAB75-70
2007Temple86-69
2008Winthrop74-45
2009Richmond53-56
2010Kansas State57-44
2011Texas A&M 84-64
2012Air Force78-61
2013Fresno State66-49
2014Wake Forest63-50
2015Oklahoma State72-70
2016Charlotte87-46
2017Clemson69-71
2018Florida Gulf Coast77-56
2019Utah State62-65

The Orange Bowl Basketball Classic has been played every year since 1994.

