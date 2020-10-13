Palm Beach County begins counting mail-in ballots

Palm Beach County election workers will begin counting mail-in ballots Tuesday that have already been returned ahead of the November 3 general election.
More than 140,000 ballots have already been returned out of the more than 450,000 requested. Those are some of the highest numbers in the state, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
The process of opening, duplicating and tabulating the vote-by-mail ballots that have already been returned is in accordance with Florida Statute 101.68 and Executive Order 20-149.
It follows a successful run through with the election equipment on Friday. The logic and accuracy testing ensures the machines are county and recording votes properly.
Election workers tested the tabulation machines as well as those that will be out at the polls for early voting and on Election Day. The Supervisor of Elections Office has $15 million worth of new equipment.
Early voting begins in Palm Beach County on Monday, October 19. At that time, voters can turn in their mail-in ballots at any of the 18 county early voting sites.
You can check the status of your mail-in ballot at pbcelections.org.
